KELLY, Pauline Edith:
Of Queenstown. Passed peacefully at Bupa Rest Home, Frankton, on June 4, 2020. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law Terri (Christchurch), Bevvie and Paul (Pukerau), Neville and Debbie (Queenstown), Ross and Fiona (Rotorua), Shaun and Sally (Queenstown), Mark and Theresa (Queenstown), cherished Nana of her 17 grandchildren and great-Nana of 11 great-grandchildren, treasured friend of the late Ken Chisholm. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be left at the service for Bupa Queenstown. A special thank you to the staff at Bupa for their kind care and support over the last 2 years. A service to honour Pauline's life will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 41 Melbourne Street, Queenstown, on Thursday, June 11, at 10.30am, followed by an interment at Centre Hill Cemetery, Mossburn, at 2.15pm. Messages to 37 Sylvan Street, Lake Hayes Estate, Queenstown 9304.
Published in Southland Times from June 6 to June 9, 2020