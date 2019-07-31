JORGENSEN,
Pauline Bertha (nee Metzger):
On July 23, 2019, at Christchurch; aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of Harald, a much loved mother of Anna and James, and and mother-in-law of Richard. Loved grandma of Georgina, Zoe, Angus, Megan and Karen, and great-grandmother of Lucy, Archie, Thea and Evie. The family wish to acknowledge the care extended to Pauline by the staff at Bethesda Rest Home and Hospital. Messages to the Jorgensen family c/- Harald Jorgensen, 20 Appleby Crescent, Burnside, Christchurch 8053. At Pauline's request a private family service has been held.
Published in Southland Times on July 31, 2019