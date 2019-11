Acknowledgement



HOUSTON, Pauline Shirley:2.9.39 - 23.10.19Pauline's family would like to thank everyone for their kindness and support both during and after her peaceful passing. The cards, phone calls, messages, flowers, food, visits, and prayers mean so much to us all."Now I know why you always asked me to be strong... because you knew that one day I would need the strength to bear your loss."Mum Published in Southland Times on Nov. 30, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

