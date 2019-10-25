HOUSTON, Pauline Shirley:
Peacefully at Southland Hospital on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 with her loving family by her side, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan. Precious mother and mother-in-law of Louise and Colin, and Nigel and Carol. Loved Nana of all her grandchildren. Loved twin sister of Doreen and sister of Lorna, Barbara, Lester, David*, Ray, Ivan, and their families. Special thanks to the staff and residents of Cargill Rest Home for their care and support of Pauline. A service to celebrate Pauline's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Saturday, October 26, at 10.30am, the service will conclude with the interment at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 93 Ward Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019