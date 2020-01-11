YOUNG, Paul Harold (PY):
While on holiday after a day on the hills doing what he loves, unexpectedly but peacefully on January 7, 2020; Aged 70 years young. Dearly loved partner of Julie Stewart, much loved Dad and father-in-law of Judy and Doug Louden, and Scott and Abbey, much loved Pop PY of Connor, and Lily Louden; Brooklyn, and Lucy Young, loved friend of Chris Elliott, and Pop PY of Lucas, loved youngest son of the late Mary and Harold (Wanaka), loved brother and brother-in-law of Ted and Willi, and Laurie, much loved uncle and great-uncle to his nieces and nephews. A great friend to many. A celebration of PY's life will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin, at 1.00pm, on Wednesday, January 15, the funeral then leaving for the Green Park Cemetery. Messages to 46 Salisbury Road, Bradford, Dunedin 9011, or leave a message on PY's page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Southland Times on Jan. 11, 2020