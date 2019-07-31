Paul MACLEAN

Death Notice

MACLEAN, Paul Urquhart:
Suddenly on Monday, July 29, 2019, aged 61 years. Loved husband of Ann, father of David and Tina Whyte, grandfather of Meili, brother of Alyson, and John. Dearly loved son of the late John and Doreen, uncle and great-uncle of Thomas, Sophie, Annabelle, Nio, Abby, and Zinnia. Messages for the Maclean family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Gathering to Farewell Paul will be held in our Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Friday, August 2, at 10.00am.

Published in Southland Times on July 31, 2019
