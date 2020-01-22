LAURIE, Paul James:
Unexpectedly on Saturday, January 18, 2020, aged 62 years. Loved husband of Ruth* (nee Thomas), and special Dad to Shae, Jade and Briar, and Eddie. Dearly loved son of James* and Verna (Nelson), much loved brother of Sharon, Wayne, Craig, and Brian. Loved son-in-law of Don* and Lyn* Thomas, brother-in-law of Joan and Duncan McKenzie, Mark and Darrell Thomas, Kenny and Jill Metherall, and loved uncle and great-uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A memorial service to celebrate Paul's life will be held in his special hiking spot, end of Moke Lake Road, Queenstown, on Saturday, January 25 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be at the service for Lakes District Air Rescue Trust. Messages to [email protected]
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020