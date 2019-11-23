DRING, Paulie (Paul):
Suddenly and unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 20, 2019; aged 56 years. Much loved partner of Vicky. Loved father of Sandra and the late John. Much respected stepfather of Thomas, Corey, Ethan, and Te-Wairua. Loved son and brother. A service to celebrate the life of Paul will be held at 15 Dunrobin Valley Road, Mossburn, on Monday, November 25, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Messages may be sent to 61 Waterloo Road, RD 2, Lumsden 9792 or Paul's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 23, 2019