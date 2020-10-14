COWIE, Paul:
Peacefully, on Sunday, October 11, 2020, with family by his side, in Ross Home, Dunedin, aged 65 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Paula, Gordon and Mandy, Kimberley and Jerremy McGhie, Angela and Cam Wootton, and Tracey and Jovi. Much loved granddad to all his grandchildren, and loved friend of Karen. Family wish to thank the staff at Lindsay Unit, Ross Home, for their care and compassion to Paul over the years. A service for Paul will be held on Thursday, October 15 at 11.00am, in Gillions Chapel, 407 Hillside Road, Dunedin 9012. Messages c/- Gillions Funeral Services.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 14, 2020