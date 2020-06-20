Acknowledgement

CORCORAN, Paul Michael:

02.07.1943 - 07.05.2020

Glenise, Peter, Veronica, Mark, Maria, Jane and Marg, and all our respective families, would like to thank everyone who supported us following Paul's untimely death. The prayers, good wishes, food, flowers, cards, emails, phone calls, visits and texts were greatly appreciated and encouraged us as we worked our way through a very difficult time. We enjoyed the support of those who were able to attend the Requiem Mass at such short notice and regret that we were restricted to 50 attendees. There were many more friends we would have liked to have had with us but pandemic restrictions ruled the day. Thanks to Fr Damian who made the Mass so personal to us. Thanks to the members of Pakeke Lions who formed a guard of honour at the cardboard factory, members of the emergency services and Gore Health Ltd staff who attended Paul so promptly and with great care and respect. A special thank you to Kevin Hammond and Liz Ryder who went above and beyond our expectations. Please accept this notice as a personal acknowledgement of our appreciation of your support.



