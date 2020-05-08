Paul CORCORAN

Service Information
Death Notice

CORCORAN, Paul Michael:
Aged 76 years. (Suddenly) on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Dearly loved husband and friend of Glenise. Loved father and father-in-law of Peter (Waikaka), Veronica and A.J Sowerby (Tauranga), Mark and Lorraine (U.K), Maria and Brent Hansen (Gore), and Loved Grandad of Annabelle, and Emily; Ashton, Mason, and Zavier. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jane and Gerard* Mills, Marg and John Walcott, Allie and Maurice* Forde, Ivan* Scott, and loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews.
"Rest in Peace"
Funeral details to be advised. Messages to 6 Margaret Street, Gore 9710.
(*denotes deceased)

Published in Southland Times on May 8, 2020
