ADAMS,
Paul Arthur Te kaporangi
(Boss):
Suddenly on October 28, 2020, aged 37 years. Dearly loved son of the late Ivy Paul and Drayson Adams. Loved brother of Agnes Adams (Missy), Ashley Adams, and Josephine Adams (Bishey). Brother-in-law of Rob Stowers, Chantell Bannister. Loved uncle of Tori, Brent, Kodean, Leroy, Lloyd, Mahuika, Legend, Leah, Tane, Kaydence and Kent. Paul will be laying instate at Nga Hau E Wha Marae, 193 Conon Street, from 1.00pm on Friday, October 30, until Saturday, October 31, at 10.00am. Please join Whanau at 1.00pm on Friday at Nga Hau E Wha Marae to celebrate Paul's life. Messages to "Adams Family", PO Box 632, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020