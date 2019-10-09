McATAMNEY,
Patrick Emmett:
Pat passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019, at Clutha Views Lifecare; aged 87 years. Dearly loved eldest son of the late Patrick and Anne, much loved brother and brother-in-law of John, sister-in-law Jeanette, Colleen and the late Jack Mears, Terry and Pat and the late Judy, Margaret and Barry Sloper, the late Moira and Leo, and the late Olga, cherished uncle of Marilyne and the late Kieran O'Donohue; Peter, Chris, Stephen, Anne-Marie, and Shaun McAtamney; Teresa, Joanne, Catherine, and Martin Mears; Simon, Cate, Mary, and Liz McAtamney; Bridget, and Paula Sloper and all their families. A special thank you to the Clutha Views staff for their wonderful care Pat received.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass for Pat will be celebrated in St Patrick's Catholic Church, Lawrence, on Friday, October 11, at 1.30pm, then leaving for the Lawrence Cemetery. Rosary Thursday, October 10, at 6.30pm, in St Mary McKillop Catholic Church, Gordon Street, Balclutha. In lieu of flowers donations to the South Otago Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at Pat's service. Messages to 110A Clyde Street, Balclutha 9230.
