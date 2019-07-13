SHIELDS,
Patricia Margaret (Pat):
Passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Gordon* Shields. Loved Mum and mother-in-law of Brenda and Bernie, Christine*, Barry and Jane, and Donna and Barry. Loved Nana of her 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Monday, July 15 at 1.00pm. Mum will be spending her last days at her home. Everyone is welcome to come and say their last goodbyes. Messages to PO Box 1345, Invercargill 9840.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on July 13, 2019