Patricia SHIELDS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia SHIELDS.
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Death Notice

SHIELDS,
Patricia Margaret (Pat):
Passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Gordon* Shields. Loved Mum and mother-in-law of Brenda and Bernie, Christine*, Barry and Jane, and Donna and Barry. Loved Nana of her 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Monday, July 15 at 1.00pm. Mum will be spending her last days at her home. Everyone is welcome to come and say their last goodbyes. Messages to PO Box 1345, Invercargill 9840.
(*denotes deceased)

logo
Published in Southland Times on July 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.