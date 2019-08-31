Patricia PETERSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia PETERSON.
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Death Notice

PETERSON,
Patricia Mary (Trish):
Peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, August 30, 2019; aged 67 years. Dearly loved and cherished by all her family, Robyn, Shane, Mandy and Gideon, Keriana, Aneisha, Destiny, Mya, Maui, Greer, Anaru, Kahn, Kylo, and baby; a loved sister and aunty. A service for Trish will be held in the St Patrick's Catholic Church, Rimu Street, Invercargill, on Monday, September 2, at 11.00am. Interment to follow at the Tuatapere Cemetery arriving at approximately 2.00pm. Messages to 210 Nelson Street, Invercargill.

logo
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.