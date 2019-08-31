PETERSON,
Patricia Mary (Trish):
Peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, August 30, 2019; aged 67 years. Dearly loved and cherished by all her family, Robyn, Shane, Mandy and Gideon, Keriana, Aneisha, Destiny, Mya, Maui, Greer, Anaru, Kahn, Kylo, and baby; a loved sister and aunty. A service for Trish will be held in the St Patrick's Catholic Church, Rimu Street, Invercargill, on Monday, September 2, at 11.00am. Interment to follow at the Tuatapere Cemetery arriving at approximately 2.00pm. Messages to 210 Nelson Street, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 31, 2019