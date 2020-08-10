PEARCE,
Patricia Doreen (Patti):
Patti passed away peacefully in the care of Calvary Hospital, in her 95th year, on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Cherished wife of the late Lloyd Pearce. Dearly loved mum and mum-in-law of John and Jane Pearce, loved Grandma of Kylie and Charles Dowd (Christchurch), Jake and Brooke Pearce (Gold Coast, Australia), and Tim and Esther Pearce (Queenstown). "Patti" was loved by all her great-grandchildren Liam, Amelia, Jack, and Ben Dowd, and Joshua, and Jessica Pearce. Sincere thanks to Calvary Hospital Residential Staff and Dr Robert Bester for their dedicated care of Patti. In accordance with Patti's wishes, a private service has been held. Messages to 75 Chapman Street, Richmond, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 10, 2020