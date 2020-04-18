PADLIE, Patricia Elaine
(Pat) (nee Kelleher):
14.8.1939 - 16.4.2020
Passed away at home surrounded by Whanau. Beloved wife and friend of the late Charlie. Much loved Ma and mother-in-law of Kelvin*, Derek and Nicole, Shane and Lynette, and Nigel and Kathy. Loving Nana of all her grand and great-grandchildren. Especially treasured Nana of Danielle. Dearly loved friend of all.
"Always on our minds,
Forever in our hearts"
Private cremation has taken place, with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Messages can be sent to 563 Elles Road, Invercargill 9812, or to Pat's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 18, 2020