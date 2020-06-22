MUNRO,

Patricia Ann (Tricia):

With great sadness we share with you the unexpected passing of Tricia from natural causes on June 13, 2020. Much loved daughter of Pat and the late William (Bill) Murphy and adored wife of Wayne Munro. Most dearly loved sister of Bryan and Paul. Cherished Aunty to all nieces and nephews. Honorary Aunty / Fairy godmother to so many people and parts of our community that she took under her wing. Messages may be addressed to the Munro family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Ryder-Cheshire Foundation would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/pamunro1306 A celebration of Tricia's life will be held at The MacFadden Centre , 64 McFaddens Road, St Albans, Christchurch, on Saturday, June 27, at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter.





