  • "I am saddened by the death of your lovely Tricia, my..."
    - Carolyn Nicol
  • "I can hear her in my head saying 'fabulous' and 'beautiful,..."
    - Deborah Tod
  • "Tricia was a great help and support to us when we needed..."
    - Ann Macdonald
  • "Thinking of you all at this very sad and difficult time...."
    - Judith Millar
  • "A very difficult time for you Wayne, please accept our..."
    - Heather Brice
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 27, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The MacFadden Centre
64 McFaddens Road
St Albans, Christchurch
MUNRO,
Patricia Ann (Tricia):
With great sadness we share with you the unexpected passing of Tricia from natural causes on June 13, 2020. Much loved daughter of Pat and the late William (Bill) Murphy and adored wife of Wayne Munro. Most dearly loved sister of Bryan and Paul. Cherished Aunty to all nieces and nephews. Honorary Aunty / Fairy godmother to so many people and parts of our community that she took under her wing. Messages may be addressed to the Munro family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Ryder-Cheshire Foundation would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/pamunro1306 A celebration of Tricia's life will be held at The MacFadden Centre , 64 McFaddens Road, St Albans, Christchurch, on Saturday, June 27, at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in Southland Times from June 22 to June 24, 2020
