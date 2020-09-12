Acknowledgement

McBRIDE,

Patricia Bernadette (Trish):

March 9, 1934 - August 6, 2020

Trish's family would like to sincerely thank everyone who sent cards, flowers, food and messages and those that attended the rosary and funeral mass. We acknowledge the thoughts of those that couldn't attend due to Covid restrictions. Thanks to St John, the Cancer Society, Lumsden Maternity Hospital (ex) staff and the Southland Smallbore Association for the Guard of Honour. Special thanks to Nicky Harrison for her time, expertise and compassion and Dot Stevens for the visits and food. Averill and the staff at Winton and Districts Funeral Services, thank you for your compassionate care of Trish and support of our family. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of thanks to everyone who has and continues to support us.



