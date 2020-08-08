McBRIDE,
Patricia Bernadette (Trish):
Peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, August 6, 2020; aged 86 years. Loved daughter of *Patrick and *Dorothy McBride. Much loved sister of Ken, Des and partner Irene Black, *John and Margaret, *Kit and *Dave Harraway, *Jim and Val. Loved and respected Aunty and Great-Aunty of all her nieces and nephews.
R.I.P.
A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Mossburn Community Centre on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 1.30pm, followed by an interment at the Mossburn Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at the St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Devon St, Mossburn, on Tuesday, August 11, at 6.30pm. Messages to 890 Mossburn Five Rivers Road, RD 3, Lumsden 9793 or on Trish's tribute page at frasersfunerals/tributes.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2020