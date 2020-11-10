LINES, Patricia Marian:
Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 9, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Graham for 58 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ivan and Vivienne, and James (Jim). Loved grandmother of Rachel, Chris, and Callum. Special member and friend of the Southland Deaf Community. A service to celebrate Patricia's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to 131B Centre Street Invercargill 9812 or Patricia's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020