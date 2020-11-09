IRWIN, Patricia Ellen (Pat)
(nee Timpany):
Peacefully at Southland Hospital, on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Loved wife of the late Thomas Kevin Irwin. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony Irwin and Julie-anne van den Arend, Mary and Ronald Dickens, Carmel Irwin and Paul Kyne (Wellington) Brian and Zina Irwin (Sydney). Dearly loved Nanny and Grandma of Luke, Sean, Tarra Irwin; Sarah and Murray Clarke, Matthew Dickens, Bruce and Katie Dickens; Therése and John Grevatt, Alex Kyne; Jack, Grace, and Jonathan Irwin. Dearly loved great-grandmother of her seven great-grandchildren. Our thanks to Ascot Retirement Village and the Rehab Unit, Southland Hospital for their care.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Theresa's Catholic Church, Perth Street, at 1.30pm, on Wednesday, November 11. Then leaving for the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 92 Joseph Street, or to Pat's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020