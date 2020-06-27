Acknowledgement

HAYES, Patricia (Pat):

Eric, along with the family, would like to sincerely thank everyone for their love and support shown to us all during our recent loss of Patricia. Thank you for all the flowers, messages and phone calls, meals and baking. Your overwhelming kindness and sympathy during this very difficult time was deeply appreciated. Grateful thanks also to the St John Ambulance staff and the nursing staff at Kew Hospital who took such wonderful care of Patricia during her final few hours. We greatly appreciated the effort many of you made to join us for Patricia's funeral via the livestream, which was sadly the only option available to us at the time due to the Covid situation. Patricia is sadly missed by us all, but will live on in the hearts of each and everyone of us whose lives she touched. Please accept this as our personal and most sincere thanks to everyone who has, and continues to, support us during this difficult time.



