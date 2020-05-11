HAYES, Patricia (Pat):
Suddenly but peacefully after a short illness on Friday, May 8, 2020, in the care of Southland Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Eric for 57 years and loved and devoted mother and mother-in-law of Roena and Donald Bennett (Queenstown), Colleen*, Tony and Maree and their extended family (Dunedin), John and Teresa (Adelaide), Paul and Vick, and Wayne and Natasha. Loved and adored Grandma/Nana of David and Grace, Rachel and Ryan, Michael and Emilia, Madison, Maddison, George, Finn, Caitlyn and Josh, Olivia, Brooke, Brea and Great-Grandma of Charlotte, Fletcher, and James. Due to restrictions this is a now a private funeral service. You are welcome to view the service online at this address – http://livestream.com/
accounts/72885/patriciahayes on Friday, May 15, at 11.00am. Messages to 103 Layard Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times from May 11 to May 13, 2020