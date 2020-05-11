HAYES, Patricia (Pat):
Suddenly but peacefully after a short illness on Friday, May 8, 2020, in the care of Southland Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Eric, and loved and devoted mother and mother-in-law of Roena and Donald Bennett (Queenstown), Colleen*, Tony and Maree and their extended family (Dunedin), John and Teresa (Adelaide), Paul and Vick, and Wayne and Natasha. Loved and adored Grandma/Nana of David and Grace, Rachel and Ryan, Michael and Emilia, Madison, Maddison, George, Finn, Caitlyn and Josh, Olivia, Brooke, Brea, and Great-Grandma of Charlotte, and Fletcher. Funeral details will be advised on Wednesday. Messages to 103 Layard Street, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on May 11, 2020