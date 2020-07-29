HARDY, Patricia Margaret:
Of Invercargill, and previously of Wellington. Died peacefully at Southland Hospital on Saturday, April 18, 2020, after a short illness. Eldest daughter of *Tom and *Margaret Hardy. Beloved sister of Maire and *Jack Pasco, *Bernard, Molly and *Des O'Neill, and also by her nieces and nephews: Brenda Pasco-Sullivan, Mark, *Leon and Julie Pasco; Lynley Irvine, Stephanie Madden - and their families. Deeply treasured friend to many all around the world. After a long and wonderful life - 90 years young.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass for Pat will be celebrated in St Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, Perth Street, Invercargill, at 11.00am, on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from July 29 to July 31, 2020