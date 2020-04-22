HARDY, Patricia Margaret:
Of Invercargill, and previously of Wellington. Died peacefully at Southland Hospital on Saturday, April 18, 2020, after a short illness. Eldest daughter of *Tom and *Margaret Hardy. Beloved sister of Maire and *Jack Pasco, *Bernard, Molly and *Des O'Neill, and also by her nieces and nephews: Brenda Pasco-Sullivan, Mark, *Leon and Julie Pasco; Lynley Irvine, Stephanie Madden, and their families. Deeply treasured friend to many all around the world. After a long and wonderful life - 90 years young.
R.I.P.
A Requiem Mass will be held when possible. Messages can be sent to 56 High Street, Invercargill 9810, or to Pat's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020