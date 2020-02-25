GOODWILL,
Patricia Euphemia (Pat):
Peacefully passed away at Southland Hospital on Saturday, February 22, 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of Peter. Adored and respected mum and mother-in-law of Alison and Ross McAllan, Craig and Anna, Chris and Brenda, and Dave and Larni. Treasured and much loved Nana and Gran of Sarah and TJ, Becky, Mick and Steph; Dylan and Matthew; Tyler, Brandt and Conrad; Benji and Josh; Liam and James, AJ, and Lachie. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Southland can be left at the service. Family wish to sincerely thank the staff of the Surgical Ward for their support and care. A celebration of Pat's life will be held on Thursday, February 27, 10.00am, at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. A private cremation will follow. Messages to 381 Herbert Street, Invercargill or to Pat's tribute page frasersfunerals/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020