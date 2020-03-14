Patricia EDWARDS

Death Notice

EDWARDS,
Patricia May (Pat):
It is with much sadness we wish to advise that our much loved Pat passed away at Southland Hospital, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in her 80th year. Dearly loved wife of Albie for 60 years, much loved Mum, mum-in-law and Nanny of Sheila and Lawrence Clement, Alex, and Michael Gillan, Justin and Tamara, Jeffrey, and Mathew Clement; Linda Bonney, *Jenna-Rose, Nickolas and Awhina; and George. A loved great Nanny Pat of Maddison, James, Tyson, Amya, and Issac.
"Heaven will be shining like brass, with your presence"
A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, on Tuesday, March 17, at 2.00pm, then leaving for private cremation. Donations may be left at the service for St John Ambulance. Messages to 10B Wayland Street, Gore 9710.
(*denotes deceased)

Published in Southland Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020
