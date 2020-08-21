Pat FRAMPTON

Service Information
Service
Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020
1:00 p.m.
J Fraser and Sons' Chapel
cnr Esk and Doon Streets
Invercargill
Death Notice


logoFRAMPTON, Pat (Paddy):
208166 K Force. Peacefully at Southland Hospital on Thursday, August 20, 2020, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of Irene (for 65 years). Beloved father of Paul and Paew, Donna and John Lilley, Joanne and Colin Thwaites. Dearly loved Grandad of Nadine and Mike, Hayden and Josi, Megan and Brian, Jordan and Emily, Josh and Shawnee; Nathan and Julie, Regan and Krystal, and Analisa, and a loved Great-Grandad. A service for Pat will be held in J Fraser and Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 1.00pm, on Saturday, August 22. The funeral then leaving for the Eastern Cemetery. The service may be viewed on Livestream at frasersfunerals.co.nz/live-streams Messages to F/3 21 Stirling Street, Invercargill, or to Pat's tribute page on frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes

Published in Southland Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020
