HORSMAN,
Pania Alexandria Rose
(Susie):
Peacefully at home surrounded in the loving embrace of her whanau on August 12, 2019. Dearly loved daughter of Scotty and the late Doreen Matahaere. Dearly loved mother of Kareena and Howard Hunter, Erena and the late Matt Harvey, and Ella and Chris. Beloved Nan of Ophelia and Phoebe Harvey. Adored sister of Riki Bain, Roderick, Donna and Toni Atariki, Liz, Lee and Gilbert Davidian, Bonney and John Robertson, Maria, Rachel and Kiri and Kyle Kahukura and the late Janie. Loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews.
Moe mai okioki,
Kua oti te mamae.
Messages to 167 Ettrick St, Invercargill. A special thanks to Linda, Annette and Wendy her dear friends who were always there.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 14, 2019