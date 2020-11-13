SCOTT,

Pamela Jean (nee Laurie):

Unexpectedly at home in Pisa Moorings on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife of Ken, dearly loved mother to Jackie and David McMillan (Mosgiel) and Michael (Wellington). Much loved Grandma to Hamish and Caitlyn.

"Family memories, now treasures"

A service to celebrate Pam's life will be held on Sunday, November 15, in The Moorings Event Venue, Perriam Place, Pisa Moorings, Cromwell, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Pam's family wishes to express their extreme thanks to emergency service responders who tended to Pam on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers donations are kindly accepted for Old Cromwell Incorporated to help with the restoration of McNulty House and may be left at the service. Messages to 9 Shine Lane, Pisa Moorings, Cromwell 9383.



