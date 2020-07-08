ROBB, Pamela Margaret
(nee Williams):
On Monday, July 6, 2020, aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late David. Loved Ma and mother-in-law of Peter and YanLi (Perth, Australia) and Michelle and Paul (Invercargill). Loved Grandma of April, Thomas and Natalie. Loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the wonderful staff at Calvary but especially to Michale, Melissa and Naaz. Your love, tenderness and compassion to our Ma was extraordinarily special. Truly Angels amongst us. Her funeral service will be held at St Thérèse de Lisieux Catholic Church, Perth Street, Invercargill, on Thursday, July 9, 2020, commencing at 1.00pm. Private committal thereafter. Donations may be made at the service to the charity of Mum's choice. No flowers by request. Messages to Robb family, 67 Duncan Street, Hawthorndale, Invercargill or to Pam's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on July 8, 2020