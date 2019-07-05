TILSON,
Owen Sidney James:
At Thames Hospital, on Sunday, June 30, 2019; in his 76th year. Loved son of the late Agnes and Sid Tilson. Father and father-in-law to Barry, Alister and Cheryl, Colin, Sally and Jack Teepa, and a loved Grand and Great-grandfather. Loved brother and brother-in-law to Ivan (deceased), Kathleen Newbury, Ewan and Liz, Neil and Lorraine, Maureen Stewart, Eileen Brown, and Doreen Dawson. Good friend to John, and loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A private cremation has taken place. A get-together in memory of Owen will take place at Punters Sports Bar, 719 Pollen Street, Thames, tomorrow (Saturday) July 6, at 1.00pm. Messages to: C/- 714 Rockdale Road, 11 RD, Invercargill 9877.
Published in Southland Times on July 5, 2019