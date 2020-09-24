Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rosary 5:00 p.m. St Peter's Catholic Church Omakau View Map Requiem Mass 1:00 p.m. St Peter's Catholic Church Omakau View Map Burial Following Services Clyde Cemetery Death Notice



(Owie) (Double O') (Tank):

It is with great sadness Owen passed away peacefully at home on September 23, 2020, with his loving family by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband, partner and soulmate of Suzanne. Adored and loved father and best friend of Jamie. Loyal companion of Bella and Lucy. Loved son of the late Joan and Eddie Nolan. Brother of Bryan (Barney), Justine, Mark (MD), Paul (Burger), Gerard (Goarse), and Donna. Requiem Mass will be Celebrated in St Peter's Catholic Church, Omakau, on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 1.00pm, the funeral then leaving for the Clyde Cemetery. Rosary at 5.00pm today, Thursday, September 24. Thank you to the amazing, wonderful, caring staff and Dr Joost Breuk of Alexandra Medical Centre. Dr David Butler Hospice, Rachel, Angela, Louisa and District Nurses Gayle, Dunstan Hospital. Thanks to Owen's amazing friends, Fulton Hogan Alexandra, Beckers RTL Transport, Oncologist Dr Shaun Costello, and Urologist K P Samalia. Always in our hearts, loving thoughts with us forever. Miss you. Messages to S & J Nolan, PO Box 51, Omakau, Central Otago.

My someone special.

Someday someone special walks into your heart and opens the door of many possibilities. Makes you realise how lucky you are and how meaningful your life

has become. Life is one big adventure, some good,

with some hard, sad times.

Love you hundreds,

millions, billions.

From Mama Bear, Baby Bear.

"Keep truckin Papa Bear."







