KENNEDY, Owen (Steven):
It's with heavy hearts and lots of tears, that Adrianne, Tarryn, Antony and Harry, Adam, Alana, Madisyn and Ryley wish to advise that our beloved Steven died suddenly and unexpectedly while doing what he loved, working with his animals on his much-loved hill. Dearly loved fellow adventurer of Shelly and Alister and mischief leader of Emma and Toby. We also wish to include his parents Noelene, *Owen Kennedy, brother *John and extended family in announcing our loss. He was an adored son-in-law of *Ethel and *Angus Adams. A celebration of Steven's life will be held at Ascot Park Hotel in Invercargill on Thursday, February 20, at 1.30pm. Followed by private cremation. Messages may be sent to PO Box 1446, Invercargill 9840.
(*Denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020