Owen ALLISON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Owen ALLISON.
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Death Notice

ALLISON, Owen Douglas:
Passed away suddenly at Auckland on Monday, September 16, 2019. Aged 52 years. Dearly loved son of Mavis and Bill. Loved brother of the late Lloyd and brother-in-law of Paula Allison. Loved Uncle of Kirsten, Nikki, and Jessica. Loved by his great nieces and nephews. Dearly loved by all his friends in Auckland and Invercargill. A service to celebrate Owen's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, Invercargill, on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 2.00pm, a private cremation will follow. Messages to 29 Short Street, Invercargill 9810.

logo
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.