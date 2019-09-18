ALLISON, Owen Douglas:
Passed away suddenly at Auckland on Monday, September 16, 2019. Aged 52 years. Dearly loved son of Mavis and Bill. Loved brother of the late Lloyd and brother-in-law of Paula Allison. Loved Uncle of Kirsten, Nikki, and Jessica. Loved by his great nieces and nephews. Dearly loved by all his friends in Auckland and Invercargill. A service to celebrate Owen's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, Invercargill, on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 2.00pm, a private cremation will follow. Messages to 29 Short Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019