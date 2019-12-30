PARSISSON, Olivia:
Unexpectedly (but peacefully) on Friday, December 27, 2019 at home in Te Anau, after a long battle, with her loving husband by her side. Dearly loved wife of Michael. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jonathan and Michelle (Western Australia). Loved sister of Ron, Dennis, and the late Alan (all of England) and life long friend to Mavis. In accordance with Olivia's wishes, a private cremation will be held. Messages to 20 Homer Street, Te Anau 9600.
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019