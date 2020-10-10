RAE, Norman:
On Sunday October 4, 2020, at Dunedin Hospital, aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of Pauline and loved father and father-in-law of Carmen and James (Timaru), Jeanette and Waric (Invercargill) and Damon and Brett (Perth), also loved Pop of Regan and Sean, Trinity and Scarlett. As per Norm's wishes a private cremation has been held. There will be a celebration of Norm's life to be held at the Riverton RSA on Wednesday, October 14, at 2.00pm. A very special thanks to the amazing staff at Ward 6C Dunedin Hospital. Messages to 9 Shand Way, Otatara, RD 9, Invercargill 9879.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 10, 2020