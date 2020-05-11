Norma MILLER

Passed away peacefully at Granger House, Greymouth, on May 7, 2020, aged 86. Deeply loved mum and mother-in-law of Elizabeth and Geoff (Blenheim), Lloyd and Shirley (Invercargill), Glen, Clifford, and Rodney (all of Cobden), Kevin (Westland), and Lillian (Whangarei), a cherished nana and grandma of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a loved sister of the late Margaret, Marie, and Lawrence, a loved aunty, cousin and a friend of many. The family would like to acknowledge the staff of Granger House for their wonderful care of June over the last six months. A special thank you to Sara Mason for her dedication and support. Messages to 60 Fitzgerald Street, Cobden 7802. At June's request, a private cremation has taken place here on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.

Published in Southland Times on May 11, 2020
