HORE, Norma Margaret:
It is with much sadness that we announce that Norma passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on October 29, 2019, Winston's birthday. Dearly loved wife of the late Winston, adored mother and mother-in-law of Kelly and Andrew Leys, very treasured aunt and great-aunt and special friend to many.
"We will love you forever"
In accordance with Norma's wishes a private cremation has been held. Messages to 125 Lewis Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019