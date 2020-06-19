Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma DALLEY. View Sign Death Notice



Formerly of Te Awamutu. Passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020, aged 85 years and one day, with family by her side in Roxburgh. Devoted daughter of Helena and Norman, and darling sister of Pat and sister-in-law of John. Loved wife of Len for 64 years, cherished Mum of Norman, Donald and Murray, and much loved and adored mother-in-law to Lou, Debbie, Pania and Jo. Nan to Alyssa and Jordan, Aidan, Laurence and Sam, Nick Lucy and William, Jess and Matiu, Hannah and Lachie, and Auntie to Jo, George and Luke.

Much loved soft and gentle soul, she will be sorely missed.

A Service will be held at St James Anglican Church in Roxburgh on Monday, June 22, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Teviot Rest Home are welcome and may be left at the service. Messages PO Box 387, Alexandra 9340.







