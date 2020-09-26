AYLING, Norma Faye:
Passed away peacefully in the care of Ascot Care Home Invercargill, on Thursday, September 24, 2020; aged 89 years. Loved wife of the late Sydney (Syd), dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Russell and Karen (Cromwell), and Jan Marie and Robert Willis (Brisbane), much loved and cherished nana of Urshula, and Emma Ayling (Masterton), Danielle, Dylan, and Adam Willis (Brisbane), loved great-nana of Corbin, Zaviah, and Aria.
"Reunited with her
beloved Syd"
A service to celebrate Norma's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Saturday, October 3, at 2.00pm, private cremation to follow. Messages C/- 15 Falcon Street, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 26 to Sept. 30, 2020