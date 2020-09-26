Norma AYLING

Guest Book
  • "Arine and Karen,so sorry to hear of Norma's passing,our..."
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - Emma Ayling
  • "Love you Nana xx may you be reunited with Pop. Rest in..."
    - Emma Ayling
  • "Arnie and Karen, so sorry to hear of the loss of your Mum...."
    - George Sutherland
  • "AYLING, Norma Faye: Loved sister and sister-in-law of Bruce..."
    - Norma AYLING
    Published in: The Southland Times
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Avenal Park Chapel
75 Fox Street
Invercargill
Death Notice

AYLING, Norma Faye:
Passed away peacefully in the care of Ascot Care Home Invercargill, on Thursday, September 24, 2020; aged 89 years. Loved wife of the late Sydney (Syd), dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Russell and Karen (Cromwell), and Jan Marie and Robert Willis (Brisbane), much loved and cherished nana of Urshula, and Emma Ayling (Masterton), Danielle, Dylan, and Adam Willis (Brisbane), loved great-nana of Corbin, Zaviah, and Aria.
"Reunited with her
beloved Syd"
A service to celebrate Norma's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Saturday, October 3, at 2.00pm, private cremation to follow. Messages C/- 15 Falcon Street, Invercargill.

Published in Southland Times from Sept. 26 to Sept. 30, 2020
