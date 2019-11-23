PATERSON-BARTON,
Nola Jane:
As a result of an accident on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Aged 45 years. Loved wife of Jamie, and adored mother of Sophia, Ruby, and Lucy. Loved daughter of Hilary and Larry Paterson (Millers Flat). Loved twin sister of Julie and Sam, Craig and Wendy, Ross and Jasmine. Loved daughter-in-law of Lorna and David Wright, and loved sister-in-law of Chris and Kate, Sam and Klaus, Peter and Jodie, Lauren and Pailate, Stephen and Josefine, Julia and Tom, Doug and Ange, Fiona and Todd, Sally and Steve, and Bridget. Loved aunt of her nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Nola's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 1.30pm, on Tuesday, November 26. Nola will be laid to rest in the Millers Flat Cemetery, at 11.30am, on Wednesday, November 27. Messages to 105 Rimu Road, RD 1, Invercargill or at Nola's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 23, 2019