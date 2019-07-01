MAGUIRE,
Nola May (nee Lines):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 29 June 2019, at Calvary Resthome, in her 90th year. Beloved wife of Len*. Loved mother, mother-in-law, nana and great-nana of Lavina and Laurie, Richard, Bernadette, and Aidan, Garry, and Trahern, Dwayne and Haley, and Kailyn Windle, and Raymond Lines*, a loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty. A service to celebrate Nola's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox St, Invercargill on Tuesday 2 July at 10.00am. Messages to 51 Wilfrid St, Invercargill 9812.
(*Denotes deceased.)
Published in Southland Times on July 1, 2019