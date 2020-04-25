O'SULLIVAN-HEALY, Noeline Margaret:
On April 18, 2020, passed away peacefully, aged 91 years. Loved wife of Francis Healy (dec) and John O'Sullivan (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Danny and Sue O'Sullivan (Dunedin), Marie and Duncan Laing (Wellington), Peter and Debbie O'Sullivan (Christchurch), Kevin (Sydney), Anthony and Alex O'Sullivan (Bowral), Theresa and Paul Sexton (Invercargill). Loved Nana of Hadley, Elliot and Oliver, Robert, Andrew and Stephen, Julia, Audrey, Amelia and Toby, Christopher and Tom. Our sincerest thanks to the wonderful staff at the Charles Fleming Retirement Village. Due to current circumstances a private cremation has been held. A celebration of Noeline's life will be held later. All messages may be sent to 26 Rimu Rd, Kelburn, Wellington 6012.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 25, 2020