Acknowledgement



NICHOLSON,

Noeline Joyce:

Clare, Tim, Peter, John and families, would like to thank everyone who supported us following the sad passing of our mother Noeline, a loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law, Nana Nic and friend of many. Thank you for all the beautiful flowers, food, cards and visits. A grateful thankyou to the Gore Catholic Women's League who formed a guard of honour for Mum, this was very special. Thank you to Fr Damian and Fr Hook for the Mass who made it so personal to us. Thank you to the emergency services who attended to Mum with great care and respect. A special thank you to Southern Funeral Home, we appreciated the care, kindness and guidance that you gave us. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgment of our appreciation of your support.





