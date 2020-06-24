Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Noeline NICHOLSON. View Sign Service Information Rosary 7:00 p.m. Church of the Blessed Sacrament Ardwick Street Gore View Map Requiem Mass 12:00 p.m. Church of the Blessed Sacrament Ardwick Street Gore View Map Death Notice



Noeline Joyce:

Peacefully at home, Robertson Street, Gore (formerly of Knapdale), on Monday, June 22, 2020, aged 92 years. Loving wife of the late John, loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Clare and John Harvey (Gore), Tim and Kate (Dunedin), Peter and Fiona (Knapdale) and John (Gore), treasured Nana Nick of Kimberley, and Matthew; Olivia, Ryan, Laura, and Bethany; Maggie, Tom, Penny; and Koby.

"God looked around his garden and saw an empty space. He looked down from Heaven and saw your tired face. He saw you growing weary and did what he thought best. He put his arms around you and whispered come home and rest."

A Requiem Mass to celebrate Noeline's life will be held in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Friday, June 26, at 12.00noon, followed by interment at Charlton Park Cemetery. Rosary in the Church on Thursday, at 7.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be left to St John Ambulance. Messages to 17 William St, Gore 9710.







