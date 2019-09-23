LOBB, Noeline Eldred
(née Richardson):
Aged 88 years, of Invercargill. Noeline died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Loved wife, for 66 years, of John (Jack) Lobb. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Kristin, and Warwick and Maria (London). Loved Grandma of Ryan and Brianna, Esther and Ben, Hannah and Michael, Jack, Barnaby and Clementine; also, Great-Grandma of Zekiah and Judah. Sister and sister-in-law of Alan and Mary (both deceased) and of June and Robert Jack (Christchurch). Loved aunt of Antony and Sarah, Philip and Amanda, Sarah and Stewart. Special thanks to the staff at Rowena Jackson Village for their excellent care of Noeline. A service to celebrate Noeline's life with be held in J. Fraser and Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Thursday, September 26 at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Eastern Cemetery. Messages can be sent to 68 Don Street, Invercargill 9810. Online tributes can be left at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 23, 2019