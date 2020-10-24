KIRKLAND, Noeline Judith:
13.7.1943 - 16.10.2020
Sadly Noeline passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, after a courageous battle. Beloved daughter of the late Ruby and Norton Kirkland. Dearly loved mother of Christopher. Cherished Nana of Cameron, and Tianna. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Maree and Laurie Stephens, and the late Beverley and Johnny Jones. A special Aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Adored mum and soulmate of her wee dog Micky.
"So dearly loved and missed by all her family and friends"
According to Noeline's wishes a private service has been held. Messages to 40 Brown St, Invercargill 9812.
"Have a lovely rest darling
Before you start whipping
The gardens of heaven
into shape"
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 24, 2020