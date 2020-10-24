Noeline KIRKLAND (1943 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Lovely person get on with some weekends when used live..."
    - kimberley small
  • "Will always remember Noeline when walking through the Parks..."
  • "R i p noeline You will be sad missed It waa good to see..."
    - Rochelle Boniface
  • "You are sadly missed my beautiful sister. Maree. Melbourne"
  • "I will miss you so much Noel loved so dearly maree...."
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Death Notice

KIRKLAND, Noeline Judith:
13.7.1943 - 16.10.2020
Sadly Noeline passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, after a courageous battle. Beloved daughter of the late Ruby and Norton Kirkland. Dearly loved mother of Christopher. Cherished Nana of Cameron, and Tianna. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Maree and Laurie Stephens, and the late Beverley and Johnny Jones. A special Aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Adored mum and soulmate of her wee dog Micky.
"So dearly loved and missed by all her family and friends"
According to Noeline's wishes a private service has been held. Messages to 40 Brown St, Invercargill 9812.
"Have a lovely rest darling
Before you start whipping
The gardens of heaven
into shape"

logo
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.